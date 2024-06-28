Chiz hails 'free college entrance exam act' lapses into law

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero hailed the latest development in the country’s higher education system as the “Free College Entrance Examinations Act” has lapsed into law.

He said the legislation was a significant milestone in the pursuit of accessible higher education as it aims to alleviate financial burdens for deserving students.

“Our proposed legislation, which compels private higher education institutions (HEIs) to waive college entrance examination fees and charges for eligible students seeking college admission, has now been fully enacted,” Escudero said as he emphasized the importance of equal opportunities for all aspiring college students.

The Senate President said he received confirmation from Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin that Senate Bill (SB) 2441— a measure that he championed during his tenure as the Senate Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education chairperson, lapsed into law last 14 June.

The SB 2441 consolidated the bills filed by Senators Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., Mark Villar, Manuel “Lito” Lapid, Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, and Raffy Tulfo.

“This is another milestone in our quest to make education accessible for everyone. Now, we can look forward to a more equitable and inclusive educational landscape,” Escudero said.

He further stressed that the RA 12006 stands as a “testament to the power of Executive-Legislative collaboration and the unwavering dedication to providing quality education for all.”

Under the new law, students are exempt from paying examination fees and charges if they are natural-born Filipino students; belong to the top 10 percent of their graduating class; and, if they belong to a family whose combined household income falls below the poverty threshold as defined by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) or cannot afford to provide for their minimum basic needs duly certified as such by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The law also allows students to avail of the waived entrance exam fees once they satisfy all other requirements specified by the private HEI.

Escudero said the waiver would apply to any private HEIs within the country.

The law authorizes the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to determine and impose sanctions against private HEI officials and employees who fail or refuse to comply with the provisions of the law.

"Certain entrance exam fees are equivalent to a day's minimum wage, which means that taking the exam could result in foregoing meals for an entire family,” said Escudero.

“Hopefully, the new law will address this issue. No family should go hungry for a day because they've traded food money for an examination fee,” he added.