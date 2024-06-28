Changing of guards at UnionBank transpires

Ana Maria Aboitiz Delgado will take on the leadership of UnionBank of the Philippines from Edwin R. Bautista, current president and CEO.

Bautista’s 27-year career saw UnionBank go from becoming the front-running digitalized bank in the country to setting it on a path to become a retail bank leader.

In 2022, Bautista was asked to extend his term and complete two major milestones — the successful acquisition and migration of the Citibank Philippines retail business to UnionBank platforms and to ensure a qualified and ready successor by 2025.

Citi accounts migration

Two years after winning the bid for Citi Philippines’ retail business assets, UnionBank completed the migration of Citi accounts last 25 March 2024.

Delgado joined UnionBank as a management trainee in November 2003. Throughout her career, she led the business development of SME Banking and Retail Consumer Finance, which included credit cards and loans.

She was likewise tasked to lead the design of the customer experience across the Bank’s physical and digital touchpoints that will differentiate UnionBank from other traditional banks.

Last 1 July 2023, SEVP Ana Delgado expanded her role to head the Bank’s Institutional Banking business on top of heading Customer Experience and Digital Channels and serving as a Director of the UnionBank Board and as Chairman of the CitySavings Bank board.