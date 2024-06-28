Century-Strong UTCI introduces DELI TOOLS

UTCI (Uy Tit & Company Inc) celebrated a significant milestone with the grand launch of DELI Tools in the Philippines last May 16, 2024.

The event themed on “Founding for Success", held at Sheridan Mandaluyong, showcased an extensive range of DELI Tools, marking a new chapter in UTCI's commitment to innovation and excellence in the hardware sector.

UTCI (Uy Tit & Company Inc), known for its century-long legacy in the hardware industry, has partnered with DELI to bring a wide array of high-quality tools to the Filipino market.

This collaboration signifies a major step for both companies, as they aim to provide durable and reliable tools to both business and individual customers in the Philippines.

The event featured a gallery of DELI Tools, including Semi Pro Series，Professional Series， Home Series，Gardening Series. Attendees had the opportunity to explore these products firsthand, highlighting the versatility and quality that DELI Tools brings to the market.