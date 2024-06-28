Build the galaxy

To celebrate creativity and fandom for the benefit of the community, Fisher Mall Quezon Avenue indulged LEGO Star Wars fan with a different “Building the Galaxy” experience.

The event commemorates the 25th anniversary of Lego Star Wars for the benefit of Make A Wish Foundation Philippines.

“Filipinos have an innate sense of care and compassion for one another, making it easy for our community to unite in support of a common cause or shared interest,” says Raymond del Rosario, President of Fisher Mall Group of Companies.

“It is this deep understanding and collective spirit that inspired our team at Fisher Mall to conceptualize ‘Building the Galaxy.’ We made a concerted effort to partner with groups that share this common bond, ensuring that our celebration of Lego Star Wars not only brings joy to fans but also supports the noble mission of Make-A-Wish Philippines.”

Stunning Lego Star Wars collocation from PinoyLUG and several private owners were put on display for “Building the Galaxy,” with a promise to transport visitors into the heart of the Star Wars universe.

Attendees will have the chance to explore detailed Lego Star Wars models, from iconic starships to intricate dioramas, each piece a testament to the builders’ creativity and craftsmanship.

501st Legion Philippines, Rebel Legion Philippine Base and Fight Saber Philippines, all known for their screen-accurate costumes and dynamic lightsaber performances, brought a vibrant and authentic Star Wars atmosphere to Fisher Mall.

The lightsaber choreography tutorial and demonstration, offers hands-on experience in the art of lightsaber combat.

The Toy Kingdom Selling Area will feature exclusive Lego Star Wars merchandise, providing fans with the opportunity to purchase unique sets and collectibles.

The space will be a treasure trove for Lego enthusiasts and Star Wars fans alike, perfect for adding special items to personal collections or finding the ideal gift.

“‘Building the Galaxy’ is a celebration that blends the magic of Star Wars, the creativity of Lego, and the joy of giving back,” Del Rosario said.