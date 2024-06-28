Brutalist industrial vibe for a home? It's possible

What started out as a dream built out of passion and love for the arts and design has transformed into a youthful team of interior designers that works with superstars of today.
When the Mod and Noble team first visited the project for Korina Sanchez, it was a typical 80s home with a closed floor plan, low ceilings, partitioned spaces, an abundance of household items, unproportioned furniture pieces and gloomy lighting. The original idea was to transform the house into a functional studio with a dining area, guest rooms, a living area, and a photo/video studio.
The team aimed to open up the walls, raise the ceilings and leave the wiring exposed to create industrial details. They cracked open the walls and maintained the cave-like architrave to highlight its brutalist aspect.
The existing parquet flooring was removed due to termite damage. It was replaced with a 3-mm thick vinyl flooring suitable for heavy traffic. The walls were refinished. Mid-century modern furniture was incorporated to balance the overall feel of the space. Chrome finishes were applied to represent luxury.
The project is a space of over 100 sq.m. located in a four-story building. Typically, construction for a space with such size takes about four to six months. However, due to building constraints such as narrow hallways, the absence of an elevator, and tight staircases, it took six to eight months to complete.
Various aspects such as the function of the space, the overall aesthetic vision, anticipated number of users to consider spatial layout, essential and non-essential areas, potential rehabilitation of family heirlooms, the possibility of reusing existing items, budget constraints and preferred brands or materials were considered.
Mod and Noble showcase their ideas for each space with detailed design photos conveying specific concepts such as ideal colors, desired textures, lighting fixtures, architectural vibe, mood lighting, interior materials, furniture layout, spatial arrangement and overall aesthetics.
The team then transformed the plans into detailed interior floor plans with furniture layouts and 3D perspectives. This process adhered to interior design standards, considering anthropometrics, spatial planning while ensuring compliance with the national building code of the Philippines.
As interior designers, every detail matters for Mod and Noble.