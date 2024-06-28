Brutalist industrial vibe for a home? It's possible

What started out as a dream built out of passion and love for the arts and design has transformed into a youthful team of interior designers that works with superstars of today.

When the Mod and Noble team first visited the project for Korina Sanchez, it was a typical 80s home with a closed floor plan, low ceilings, partitioned spaces, an abundance of household items, unproportioned furniture pieces and gloomy lighting. The original idea was to transform the house into a functional studio with a dining area, guest rooms, a living area, and a photo/video studio.

The team aimed to open up the walls, raise the ceilings and leave the wiring exposed to create industrial details. They cracked open the walls and maintained the cave-like architrave to highlight its brutalist aspect.

The existing parquet flooring was removed due to termite damage. It was replaced with a 3-mm thick vinyl flooring suitable for heavy traffic. The walls were refinished. Mid-century modern furniture was incorporated to balance the overall feel of the space. Chrome finishes were applied to represent luxury.