Bong Go continues nationwide feeding initiatives in public hospitals

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, also known as Mr. Malasakit, has once again demonstrated his unwavering dedication to the welfare of Filipinos by spearheading another series of feeding programs across public hospitals, particularly those with Malasakit Centers.

This initiative is part of his continuous effort to help ensure that no Filipino goes hungry, especially patients and their families who often struggle to afford food during their hospital visits.

A recent non-commissioned survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) from 21 to 25 March revealed a stark reality: 46% of Filipinos consider themselves poor. Recognizing that many of these individuals might also require medical attention, Senator Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, has introduced the feeding program as a vital support measure within public hospitals.

Launched late last year, the feeding program has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from patients, their families, and hospital staff. This initiative highlights Senator Go's compassion for the less fortunate, which complements the medical assistance provided by the Malasakit Centers program.

From 24 to 26 June, Senator Go’s Malasakit Team provided meals to patients in Ospital ng Parañaque, Navotas City Hospital, and San Lorenzo Ruiz General Hospital in Malabon City. Meanwhile, the Malasakit Team in Davao City also gave rice porridges to patients and watchers at Southern Philippines Medical Center.

“Alam ko pong hindi madali ang pinagdadaanan ninyo ngayon, lalo na sa gitna ng inyong sakit at pangangailangan. Ngunit nais ko pong ipaalam sa inyo na hindi kayo nag-iisa. Narito po kami upang magbigay ng tulong at malasakit sa abot ng aming makakaya,” expressed Go.

“Ang aming feeding program ay inilunsad upang masiguro na kayo at ang inyong mga kasama sa ospital ay may sapat na pagkain habang kayo ay nagpapagaling. Sana po ay makatulong ito upang mapawi ang inyong alalahanin at makatutok kayo sa inyong agarang pagbangon at paggaling,” he continued.

Malasakit Centers are one-stop shops established to streamline the process of availing medical and financial assistance from various government agencies, including the Department of Health, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, Department of Social Welfare and Development, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

Institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored, these centers play a crucial role in reducing the financial burden on indigent patients, ensuring that they receive the necessary medical care without the added stress of high expenses. To date, there are 165 Malasakit Centers nationwide, and has helped more or less ten million Filipinos.

Senator Go's feeding program is an extension of his advocacy for holistic healthcare support. By addressing the basic need for food, he ensures that patients and their watchers—often family members who accompany them during their hospital stay—are well-nourished and can focus on recovery and caregiving without worrying about their next meal.

The nationwide rollout of this feeding program signifies Go's dedication to alleviating hunger and providing comprehensive nutritional support to the most vulnerable sectors of society.

“Maging matatag po tayo at huwag mawalan ng pag-asa. Patuloy po tayong magdasal at magtulungan. Ang inyong lakas at determinasyon ang magsisilbing inspirasyon para sa ating lahat. Nais ko pong ipaabot ang aking taus-pusong pagnanais na kayo ay gumaling at makabalik sa inyong mga mahal sa buhay nang masigla at malusog,” encouraged Go.

“Ako naman po ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go na patuloy lang na magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil yan ang aking bisyo, ang magserbisyo. Lagi ko pong pinapakiusapan ang ating mga social workers, nurses, doctors, and frontliners na unahin ang kapakanan ng mga mahihirap, yung mga hopeless at mga helpless. Kaya wag kayong mawalan ng pag-asa mga kababayan, andito lang kami sa likod niyo,” he added.

As Senator Go continues to champion health and welfare initiatives, his efforts in public hospitals stand as a testament to his enduring mission: ensuring that no Filipino is left behind, both in health and sustenance.