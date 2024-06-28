Banyan Tree to open in Manila Bay

Manila will soon welcome the newest addition to its vibrant skyline.

Singaporean multinational hospitality brand Banyan Tree, in collaboration with Nest Seekers, New York’s premier residential estate brokerage firm, will open an ultra-luxury hotel and residences in Manila Bay.

Phase 1 of Banyan Tree Manila Bay is composed of a hotel, residences and a retail area, warmly welcoming guests and clients to enjoy true luxury in their own private sanctuary in the city.

The hotel will offer a mix of rooms and suites with facilities including a swimming pool, fitness center, signature restaurant and bar, and other facilities available in a Banyan Tree hotel and resort, alongside the Podium Area featuring the meeting facilities and Banyan Tree Spa and Gallery.