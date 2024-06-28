Banyan Tree to open in Manila Bay

Manila will soon welcome the newest addition to its vibrant skyline.
Singaporean multinational hospitality brand Banyan Tree, in collaboration with Nest Seekers, New York’s premier residential estate brokerage firm, will open an ultra-luxury hotel and residences in Manila Bay.
Phase 1 of Banyan Tree Manila Bay is composed of a hotel, residences and a retail area, warmly welcoming guests and clients to enjoy true luxury in their own private sanctuary in the city.
The hotel will offer a mix of rooms and suites with facilities including a swimming pool, fitness center, signature restaurant and bar, and other facilities available in a Banyan Tree hotel and resort, alongside the Podium Area featuring the meeting facilities and Banyan Tree Spa and Gallery.
Its residential arm, the Banyan Tree Residences Manila Bay, has spacious ultra-luxury units ranging from Penthouses (900m²), Bi-Level Units (700m²), Prime Units (400m²), and two- and three-bedroom units (140-260m²), complemented by luxurious external amenities offering views of the city and Manila Bay’s renowned reddish-golden sunsets.
One of the two penthouses has already been reserved. Construction of the hotel and prime residential component of the entire development is ongoing.
“It is definitely a very exciting time for the luxury real estate market right now in the Philippines. Investors are always looking for the next big thing. Hence, there’s high expectation for Banyan Tree Manila Bay and this is something that we aim to satisfy. Banyan Tree Manila Bay is a mixed use, multiple tower development. It will reflect all the features that every Banyan Tree property is known for like sustainability practices, while ensuring that we also pay homage to Philippine culture. Given the scope of this project, Nest Seekers International is the perfect partner for us to best market our residential towers to a wider international network. We look forward to having a fruitful partnership with them,” Martin Taylor, chief operating officer of Banyan Tree Manila Bay, said at the grand launch produced and sponsored by Net Seekers International.
Target market are discerning Filipinos seeking ultra luxurious urban living.
“We are also reaching out to other parts of the world to bring potential investors or even those who wanted to buy a residence in another city, in another country,” Taylor said.
When asked about what sets the upcoming development apart from other luxury properties, Taylor added, “It’s the Banyan Tree brand. If you mention Banyan Tree to any individual, they know what to expect. Whether you are at a Banyan property in another country, you get the same service and treatment.”
Andy Regalado, Nest Seekers International chief marketing officer and regional director-Asia, said Banyan Tree Manila Bay came at the right time.
“As Manila has become the hottest market globally for prime residential properties, it’s high time that a project like this rises in the city. Not only will it satisfy our clients’ demand for true luxury, such a project will also pave the way for more branded luxury properties to invest in the Philippines, making for a more vibrant luxury real estate market,” he said.
The development incorporates sustainable design principles and green technologies to minimize environmental impact. Ownership at Banyan Tree Manila Bay comes with exclusive benefits and privileges, including access to a global network of Banyan Tree resorts and spas.
Visit www.banyantreeresidencesmanilabay.com/.