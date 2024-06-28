Baltazar joining PBA Rookie draft?

Justin Baltazar is finally ready to see action in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

But on one condition: He has to first finish his commitment for the Pampanga Giant Lanterns in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

In a telephone conversation with Daily Tribune, Lanterns team manager Allan Trinidad revealed that the skilled 6-foot-7 forward had already expressed his intention to apply in the coming PBA Annual Rookie Draft.

There, however, still has some loose ends as Baltazar remains under contract with the Giant Lanterns, making it impossible for him to play for the team that would select him right away.

“He has the intentions and the management, including (Pampanga) Gov (Delta Pineda), already allowed him. But the PBA rules say that he can’t play outside the league if he gets drafted,” Trinidad, who used to call the shorts for San Sebastian College in the National Collegiate Athletic Association, said.

“He still has a contract until the end of the season so we have to figure it out.”

Baltazar, the former De La Salle University star, is tipped to emerge as the top overall pick should he decide to join the draft set in July.

After all, he has been posting impressive numbers while leading the Giant Lanterns to the second spot in the North Conference with a 13-1 win-loss card.

Sources said Converge, a team associated with Pineda, owns the top overall pick.

But Trinidad said nothing is definite at the moment with the draft deadline on 4 July drawing near.

“It remains to be seen,” Trinidad said