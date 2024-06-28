Baguio barangays log high dengue cases

The Baguio City Health Services Office (CHSO) is urging residents to be vigilant against dengue fever after a rise in cases was observed in 39 barangays from 26 May to 22 June 2024.

CHSO Medical Technologist Ruby Magsino said all 39 barangays reported at least three cases of dengue within a single week, with Barangay Irisan had the highest number of cases at 80, followed by Bakakeng Central with 23, Asin Road with 45 and Pacdal with 23.

Other barangays with a significant number of cases include Sto. Tomas Proper with 19 reported cases, Gibraltar with 18 cases, Quirino Hill West with 12, Mines View Park with 11, Quirino Hill Middle with 11 and Victoria Village with 11.

The CHSO is reminding the public to practice preventive measures against mosquitoes, which can transmit dengue. These measures include eliminating mosquito breeding grounds, using insect repellent, and wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors.

Residents are also urged to maintain a strong body resistance by eating a healthy diet and getting enough rest.

The majority of dengue cases — pegged at 59.2 percent — were reported at the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center.

Other hospitals admitting dengue patients include St. Louis University Hospital with 14.4 percent and Pines City Doctors Hospital with 7.6 percent.