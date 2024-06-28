Austria Prepares for F1 Sprint Race Climax

The Formula One world descends on Austria on 30 June 2024, for the 11th race of the season. Get ready for high-octane action at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. This weekend features a thrilling sprint format, where qualifying on June 28th determined the grid for a short Saturday race that sets the order for the main event.

Team bosses like Christian Horner (Red Bull Racing), Mattia Binotto (Ferrari), Toto Wolff (Mercedes), Andreas Seidl (McLaren), and Otmar Szafnauer (Alpine) will be strategizing and calling the shots as their star drivers battle for glory. Buckle up for a thrilling climax to the Austrian Grand Prix as these top teams fight for podium positions.