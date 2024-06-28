Australia parades 3 major winners

SYDNEY, Australia (AFP) — Jason Day and a brother-sister duo will gun for golfing gold at the Paris Olympics after being named on Australia’s team Friday.

Day, the 2015 PGA Championship winner, is joined by rising star Min Woo Lee on the men’s side, with both making their Olympic debut.

They qualified ahead of Cameron Smith, who has slid down the world rankings since defecting to the Saudi-backed LIV Tour.

Min Woo’s sister Minjee Lee, a two-time major winner, and Hannah Green will play for the women’s title.

Day, ranked 27, said he was thrilled to be selected after opting out of the 2016 Rio Olympics while he was world number one over concerns about the spread of the Zika virus.

“Throughout my career — whether on the PGA TOUR, in President Cups and World Cups — I have tried to represent Australia in the best way possible,” he said.

“I will wear the green and gold with pride in Paris and would love nothing more than to win a gold medal for Australia.”

Minjee Lee, the first Australian golfer to contest three Olympics, said it was a dream come true to have her brother alongside her.

“The past two Olympics have been among the greatest experiences of my career, and I have no doubt Paris 2024 will only add to that,” said the world No. 11.

“Having my brother in Paris as part of the team will make it a fortnight that our family will treasure forever.”

Green, also a major winner, is the form player, accumulating two LPGA Tour titles this season to be ranked seven in the world.

She was Australia’s best performer in Tokyo three years ago, finishing fifth.