Art from the Cordilleras

The Pasakalye Group of Artists, an art collective from the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) impressed an international and regional audience in the recently concluded International Culture, Tourism and Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition at AsiaWorld Expo.

The Philippine booth, brought by the Department of Trade and Industry —Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Hong Kong, and supported by the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong, DTI-CAR, and the Pasa-kalye Group of Artists, served as a showcase of the CAR’s creativity transposed into tangible cultural products.

These items included impressive paintings by various Cordilleran artists, beautifully crafted handloom weaves by “Inabel ni Ina,” ethnic beads accessories by “Dinekkan Handcrafts,” and artistic silver jewelries by “Pilak Silvershoppe.”

The influence of China on the Philippine arts and culture through paintings, beadwork, pottery and jewelry, among others, was portrayed in the Philippine booth.

There were also live demonstrations of the art of Philippine weaving, painting, storytelling and a cultural presentation dubbed as “Confluence of Cultures: Trancing the Chinese-Cordillera Artistic Heritage of the Philippines.”

The Philippine participation in ICTICHE is a manifestation of the country’s rich heritage and fine craftsmanship.

Alongside the promotion of Philippine creative industry’s cultural products, the Philippine exhibitors were able to connect with their fellow artisans in the creative industry within the region.

As the expo promotes tourism and the preservation of local traditions and culture of different nations, it also encourages mutual respect and understanding among peoples.

ICTICHE, organized by the Coastal International Conference & Exhibition Co. Ltd., was held to provide a feast of vibrant tapestry of culture, arts and intangible heritage of China and different countries around the world.