Apple picks up lessons from the green

At just 16, Dominique “Apple” Gotiong has found a profound passion for golf, extending beyond the sport to valuable life lessons. Her dominance in the ICTSI Junior PGT Visayas Series at Bacolod Golf and Country Club highlighted this, offering insights and growth opportunities.

Gotiong recognized the importance of precision, especially in her short game and putting, pushing her to focus on these aspects for overall improvement.

Reflecting on her successful debut in the ICTSI circuit aimed at developing young talent, she said: “I learned a lot from the JPGT event.”

Playing on the challenging BGCC course was a highlight for Gotiong. The course became a teacher, helping her refine skills and adapt to various conditions, each game contributing to her development as a well-rounded golfer.

“The most important thing I learned was being able to play in BGCC. It’s a very nice course and a good opportunity for me to improve my all-around game,” added the rising Cebuana star, who dominated the girls’ 16-18 field by 18 strokes.

For Gotiong, golf is more than a game — it reflects life’s broader lessons, teaching patience, resilience and self-reflection.

“I like golf because I learn about life. For me, it’s more than just a sport,” she said.

“Yes, you get to learn from your parents or from school. But in golf, you learn from yourself.”

She hopes girls her age sees golf as a journey of personal growth, learning life skills and values. Her encouragement is rooted in her experiences and the benefits she’s gained from the game.

“I hope girls my age play or practice golf. I hope they would also see that it’s not just a game or sport where you hit balls, but it’s something where you can learn about life,” she shared.

Her advice is simple yet profound — work hard and never give up. She knows these words are easy to say but challenging to live by. However, she believes perseverance and effort pay off, not just in golf but in any sport or endeavor.

“Work hard and never give up. When you work hard, it pays off. It’s important to just try your best even if it’s really difficult,” she said.

“Whatever sport you’ll pick — golf, tennis or soccer — just never give up.”

Gotiong’s journey in golf showcases the sport’s deeper value beyond just hitting balls. It’s a path of self-discovery, resilience and continuous improvement. Through her experiences, she hopes to inspire others to embark on their own journeys, discovering the life lessons sports uniquely offer.