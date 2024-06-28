Angara, Gatchalian lead bets galore for DepEd

Four names cropped up as a group of non-teaching personnel on Friday urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to appoint a secretary of Education who knows the landscape of the department.

Philippine Business for Education (PBEd), an advocacy group, recommended to the President four candidates it believes are immersed in the education sector and would be capable of taking over the post vacated by Vice President Sara Duterte.

PBED endorsed Senator Sonny Angara, Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Rep. Kiko Benitez and Synergeia Foundation president Dr. Milwida Guevara.

“As the President is set to appoint the education secretary this week, PBEd reiterates the need to appoint someone immersed in the education sector in order to hit the ground running and solve the learning crisis,” the group said.

Angara is one of the most seasoned, hardworking, and productive members of Congress. He has advocated policies that have significantly impacted education, employment, entrepreneurship, and the economy. He was one of the five senators who filed Senate Joint Resolution No. 10 calling for the creation of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) and is currently one of its commissioners, co-chairing the Governance and Finance Standing Committee.

Gatchalian’s award-winning and sustainable reforms in Valenzuela City’s education sector is a testament to his commitment and competence. His experience in the Department of Social Welfare and Development and his prior tenure as a mayor provide a distinct approach to addressing the learning crisis through community development and local empowerment.

Benitez was one of the first proponents of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2). He is also an EDCOM 2 commissioner and the co-chairperson of the Early Childhood Care and Development and Basic Education Standing Committee. As a former university president and champion of education, innovation, sustainability, and social equity in Congress, he brings a unique blend of academic, managerial, and public policy expertise to address the learning crisis.

Guevara has led Synergeia in its extensive work of empowering local governments to efficiently and equitably deliver education services and enable every Filipino child to obtain a good elementary education. She also served as an undersecretary at the Department of Finance from 1991 to 2000. Dr. Guevara’s expertise in public finance, basic education delivery and governance make her well-equipped for the demands of the position.

Perennial problems

Meanwhile, the DepEd’s National Employees Union (DepEd-NEU) said: “We urge President Marcos to appoint a secretary who knows the ins and out at DepEd. A secretary who actually understands the perennial problems of the education system, one who knows the plight of the DepEd personnel from the bottom of his/her heart,” Atty. Domingo Alidon, DepEd-NEU president, said.

The DepEd-NEU also urged Marcos to appoint a secretary who will continue the good programs and projects of the previous secretary to ensure continuity.

The new DepEd secretary, according to Alidon, should also respect public sector unionism, be transparent in his/her management, and fight against graft and corruption.

Alidon appealed to the President to appoint an academician, not a politician, to avoid the DepEd being used for one’s political agenda.

“There shall be no politicking in DepEd,” he said. “No politicking also means no political intervention in the internal affairs of the DepEd. Principals, schools division superintendents and regional directors are being transferred to other areas just because the governor, congressman or mayor doesn’t like them,” Alidon said.

“They intervene with the DepEd management and the secretary allows it to happen,” he added.