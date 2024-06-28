ALDEN CONFIRMS CANADA SHOOT FOR ‘HELLO, LOVE, AGAIN’

Asia’s Multimedia Star Alden Richards together with other Kapuso stars recently faced the entertainment press for the launch of the GMA Sparkle World Tour.

Alden is scheduled to perform in the United States (9 and 10 August) and Canada (11 and 17 August).

With this hectic schedule performing for our kababayans (countrymen) abroad, the actor said he is also scheduled to resume shooting for his much-awaited reunion movie with Kathryn Bernardo — Hello, Love, Again, which Alden confirmed.

“Yes po, parang mauuna po ako umalis prior to these dates. Medyo nakaplano for me to be able to accommodate these dates (I will be there in advance, yes. Everything has been carefully planned so I can accommodate these dates),” Alden said.

With the Sparkle World Tour, an upcoming teleserye for GMA and a much-anticipated movie now filming, Alden shared the secret to achieving all the blessings given a little amount of time.

“Nagulat din po ako (I was also surprised). I think I’ve grown in this industry doing these things that I love and learned to love, so wala na ang pagod (so there is no exhaustion). It’s part of it. Wala ‘yan — itulog mo lang ‘yan (It’s nothing — just sleep it off), and at the end of the day, it’s fulfilling. It’s how you see things, not what you do. It’s how you see it; ano ba ang purpose noon? So nandoon ako sa purpose (what is the purpose of it all? So I am for purpose),” he said.

The actor also said that with his portrayal of his character Ethan in the record-breaking film Hello, Love, Goodbye, he was able to understand the life of an OFW.

“I think we should really consider our OFW kababayans. Sila talaga ang heroes kasi lahat ng sacrifices nila, malayo sila sa pamilya to earn a living and sustain their family dito sa Philippines kaya meaningful sa akin that I was able to portray a role ng isang OFW because I can relate more to them and I can be more of service to them in terms of entertainment,” said Alden.

And performing for Filipinos abroad is a way of saying thank you for all their support.

“It’s also a way of giving back to our supporters who are not limited to the Philippines. Marami din tayong kababayans abroad, that’s why we call them global Pinoys I really look forward to shows like this. It’s been awhile since my last international show with GMA kaya excited ako to go to those countries. Medyo sunod-sunod sila tinalon-talon ko po ‘yung United States to Canada kaya exciting. At ang objective natin is to really give joy and bring our global Pinoys abroad (I’m always excited to perform for Pinoys abroad. It’s been a while since my last show),” Alden said.