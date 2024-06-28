Advocates commit to early lung cancer intervention

AstraZeneca Philippines takes another bold step towards redefining oncology in the Philippines as it joins arms with AC Health, Cancer Coalition Philippines, British Embassy Manila and the Embassy of Sweden Manila to pursue better outcomes for lung cancer patients. The organizations pledged their commitment to the cause in an event held at the Healthway Cancer Care Hospital in Taguig, recently.

Lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the Philippines, continues to be a burden that is too heavy to carry for many Filipinos. According to the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) EpiCast Report, 62 percent of lung cancer patients are diagnosed when the disease is already at an advanced stage. Only two out of 10 lung cancer patients survive for more than five years.

“We seek to challenge this alarming status quo by partnering with fellow advocate organizations at both global and local scale,” said Lotis Ramin, country president of AstraZeneca Philippines. “By bridging between private, public and non-profit sectors, we can bend the survival curve faster and improve outcomes for patients with lung cancer.”

AstraZeneca, which co-founded the Lung Ambition Alliance in 2020, continues to follow through on its efforts to innovate lung cancer care in the Philippines, starting with early screening and detection. In 2023, the biopharmaceutical firm expanded community-based screening with the help of its partners and using technology like artificial intelligence, conducting over 280,000 scans to date. For 2025, the goal is to double this number.