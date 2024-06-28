A “brain attack” occurs when blood does not flow properly to a part of the brain. When this happens, the brain cells can be damaged because they do not get enough oxygen. This is also called a stroke or a cerebrovascular accident and is considered an emergency. It is crucial to get medical treatment immediately, because “time is brain.”

The symptoms of a stroke can happen when you least expect it, without any warning. You could have sudden trouble speaking or walking, one-sided weakness, or your face can look uneven. Confusion, or a sudden, severe headache can also be signs of a stroke.

There are two main kinds of stroke — ischemic and hemorrhagic. An ischemic stroke is more common (85 percent) and happens when a blood vessel (artery) in the brain is blocked by either a gradual buildup of fatty deposits or a blood clot.

A hemorrhagic stroke occurs when a blood vessel in the brain bursts and blood leaks into the brain. These are less common (15 percent), yet are responsible for more than 30 percent of all stroke deaths. Leakage of blood causes swelling of the brain and an increase of pressure within the skull. The pressure and inflammation can damage brain cells and tissue.

There is also something called a TIA (transient ischemic attack), where blood flow to the brain is temporarily blocked. Like ischemic strokes, TIAs are often caused by blood clots but symptoms only last less than a minute or up to an hour.

Often referred to as a “mini-stroke,” a TIA is no less serious. If you have experienced a TIA, you are at higher risk of having a real stroke. Tests may determine the cause of the TIA and help you take steps to prevent another TIA or the occurrence of a stroke.

Risk factors that increase your risk for a stroke are:

• High blood pressure

• Heart disease

• High cholesterol

• Diabetes

• Obstructive sleep apnea

• Obesity

• Physical inactivity

• Smoking

• Heavy or binge drinking

The chances of having a stroke also increase with age and if you have a family history of stroke. Men also have a higher risk of stroke than women.

It is important to recognize symptoms of stroke and act quickly. The most effective stroke treatments are only available if the stroke is recognized and diagnosed within the first three hours of the first symptoms. Stroke patients may not be eligible for some stroke treatments if they arrive at the hospital after the three-hour window.

This simple test will help you detect stroke symptoms and act FAST:

Face: Ask the person to smile. Does one side of the face droop?

Arms: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

Speech: Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase, such as “My name is…” Are their words slurred or hard to understand?

Time: If you observe any of these signs, call your doctor and for an ambulance immediately and head to the closest emergency room.

Other symptoms of stroke include the following which occur all of a sudden:

• Confusion

• Difficulty speaking or understanding

• Trouble seeing in one or both eyes

• Loss of balance or coordination

• Severe headache with no known cause, sometimes also described as the “worst headache of your life”

• Face and limb pain

• Hiccups

• Nausea

• General weakness

Aside from taking the person who may be having a stroke to the ER, be sure to keep them from eating or drinking. If the person stops breathing, begin mouth-to-mouth resuscitation if possible and turn their head to the side if he or she begins vomiting, to prevent choking.

If you suspect that you or someone you know could be having a stroke, always seek medical attention immediately because every minute counts. The sooner you act, the greater the chance of survival and preventing long-term disabilities from a stroke. Time is of the essence, so act FAST.