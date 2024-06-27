Wire thieves at NLEX nabbed

Authorities reported on Thursday that two individuals were arrested for stealing electrical wire from the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) in Tondo, Manila.

Police identified the suspects as Louie Estrella and Cedrick Estrella, both residents of Barangay 185, Tondo, who were apprehended by Manila Police District-Police Station 7 (MPD-PS 7) officers at around 1 a.m. inside the NLEX Connector, Kilometer 11 + 300 northbound lane.

According to a police report, security personnel Roleto D. Bancifra Jr. and John Calbert C. Obcena of MIB security — which conducts roadway security for NLEX — caught the suspects in the act of dismantling a ground wire valued at P500 belonging to NLEX Corp.

The security officers confronted the suspects and a brief chase ensued before they were apprehended.