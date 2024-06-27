When Robin Padilla becomes ‘Gringo’

Senator Robinhood “Robin” Padilla is set to have a big screen back as he plays the lead role in the upcoming movie entitled Gringo

The biopic will feature the life of former Senator Gregorio “Gringo” Honasan, a former rebel and former secretary of the Department of Information and Communication Technology.

In a press conference at Bleu Bar and Restaurant in Pasig City, it was announced that 8 July is the target date of the start of filming.

Also present during the press conference were awarding-winning scriptwriter Eric Ramos and executive producer former DENR secretary Mike Defensor.

“It’s an honor to write the biopic of Sen. Honasan,” Ramos said, who was also the scriptwriter of Mamasapano the movie.

“We are all very excited to make the biopic of Sen. Honasan,” he added.

Honasan announced that he agreed to have his biography made into a movie and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to have his life featured.

He stressed that he and Sen. Padilla have many things “in common” such as they are both “laughing” at times and fighting for what is right.

“We are concerned about food, clothing and shelter for the Filipino people. We are really blessed. Grabe,” Honasan said.

Sen. Padilla recalled that he was 13 years old when he saw the image of Sen. Honasan and during his generation, Honasan stood as the image of their generation.

Padilla said Honasan served as inspiration to them and joined the cause. He is still the symbol of revolution for Padilla and his group.

“They know everything that has been happening. They are not blind. They are ready to go out in the open and fight for what is right,” Padilla said.

Padilla expressed the hope that everybody will help in making the project successful. There would not have been a “revolution” without the group of Honasan.

“You know, you should know who fought for the nation and recognize the soldiers, who are always there to provide protection to the Filipino people,” Padilla said.

He recalled that he told Honasan to already make his life into a movie, especially his “escapes.”

When it comes to the life of Sen. Honasan, Sen. Padilla said “it’s different. He is really fighting.”

“Before, it was enough for us hearing Sen. Honasan talking, but now it’s a different thing, in the sense that I will now be the one talking in making the biopic of Sen. Honasan,” Padilla said.

Via Zoom, Atty. Ferdie Topacio said that he was not able to physically join the press conference.

Topacio admitted that although they were allies of then President Marcos, Honasan even though he was instrumental in the removal from office of President Marcos, they believed in his principles and advocacy.

He noted that even if Honasan has been a senator of the land, he would still be standing for his advocacy, and Sen. Padilla is still true to his advocacy.

Topacio stressed that they are happy Sen. Padilla accepted the lead role in the film Gringo, noting that the movie is not only after earning money, but concerned in elevating the quality of Filipino films.

He noted that Gringo the movie will run in just a little over two hours.

Topacio stressed that Eric Ramos has been awarded as Best in Scriptwriting twice, adding that it will not be a surprise if Ramos would get the third Best in Scriptwriting for the movie Gringo the Story.

Ramos is also a Carlos Palanca Awardee for Scriptwriting.

Topacio also asked Sen. Padilla to co-author a proposed legislative measure in the 19th Congress that would strengthen the “Intellectual Property Rights Act,” which will strictly prohibit the proliferation of film piracy.

Sen. Padilla admitted that there was no “convincing” that happened with Sec. Mike Defensor in accepting the lead role in the Gringo film.

Honasan said that the answer of Sen. Padilla was important. “It is now time to tell one of the chapters in Philippine history,” he said.

“We believe in the next generation, our sons, our grandsons. We work together because I saw in Padilla the heart and the care for the poorest of the poor Filipinos,” Honasan said.

“It is also time to tell the story of the soldiers, the security guards, the policemen and the story of the nation,” he added.

Defensor said that he does not know anything about making a film, although he is the executive producer of the movie.

“It just happened that Sen. Padilla is very fitting for the role in the movie Gringo. Sen. Padilla is very much fit for the lead role in the film,” he added.

“I am proud that we are not just making a movie, but we are telling history in the movie,” Defensor said.

“If it’s a biopic, it’s really expensive,” he added.

Gringo the Story will be directed by Lester Dimaranan and Abdel Langit.