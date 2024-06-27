Watch out for Ne-yo in Manila

Three-time Grammy Award-winning R&B hitmaker and iconic songwriter Ne-yo is bringing his new and bigger concert Champagne and Roses Tour to Manila on 8 October at the Araneta Coliseum.

Presented by Wilbros Live, tickets go on sale on 6 July, 12 p.m. via TicketNet.com.ph and TicketNet outlets nationwide.

Ne-yo has generated a combined total of 23 billion streams worldwide. His debut single, 2005’s “So Sick,” hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified quadruple-platinum. Since then, the Motown Records/Compound Entertainment recording artist has racked up a collection of global hits including “Sexy Love,” “Closer,” “Because of You,” “Miss Independent,” “Mad,” “Let Me Love You (Until You Learn To Love Yourself),” “Time of Our Lives,” and “Push Back” [feat. Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don].”

Additionally, Ne-yo has proven to be as powerful with his pen as he is in the recording studio and on stage, penning bangers like Rihanna’s “Unfaithful,” “Russian Roulette” and “Take a Bow,” along with Beyoncé’s 2006 breakup anthem “Irreplaceable” and songs for such artists as Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Carrie Underwood, Celine Dion and Mario, among others.

The multihyphenate has also leveraged his platform as a musician to pivot into acting. His film and television credits include NBC’s World of Dance, Netflix’s Dance Monsters, Empire, Stomp the Yard, Save the Last Dance, Battle: Los Angeles, George Lucas’ Red Tails, The Wiz Live!, Starz’ Step Up: High Water, Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding and The Sound of Christmas. He will be starring in the upcoming season of 50 Cent’s acclaimed drama series BMF on STARZ.