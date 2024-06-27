Timor-Leste approves Teves’ extradition

The Department of Justice (DoJ) yesterday said Timor-Leste has granted the Philippines’ request to extradite former Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo Teves Jr.

The decision paves the way for Teves to face charges in the Philippines related to the 2023 killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and several others.

The DoJ disclosed that the approval came directly from Timor-Leste’s attorney general, marking a significant development in the ongoing legal proceedings against Teves.

“We have won,” the DoJ said in a statement, celebrating the decision as a step forward in holding Teves accountable under Philippine laws.

The department also expressed anticipation for Teves’ return, noting, “We look forward to the arrival of Mr. Teves so that he may finally face the charges against him in our local courts.”

Teves was implicated in the murder of Governor Degamo in an attack in his home that killed nine other people.