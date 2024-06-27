The First Lady’s Corner: Pag-IBIG spreads ‘Lab for All’

The Pag-IBIG Fund under chief executive officer Marilene C. Acosta joined other government agencies in support of First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos’ “Lab for All” program in Mandaluyong City, an initiative aimed at making social and medical services more accessible to communities nationwide.

“As Lingkod Pag-IBIG, we are committed to ensuring that our members can utilize our programs and services whenever needed, wherever they may be. Our LPOW is prepared to be mobilized nationwide and to participate in future Lab for All deployments,” Acosta said.

Pag-IBIG Fund brought its Lingkod Pag-IBIG on Wheels to the event to provide services such as membership registration, cash loans, housing loan applications, issuance of Pag-IBIG Loyalty Plus cards, and to address members’ queries.

The event, which coincided with Mandaluyong’s Pride Month celebration, also highlighted support for the LGBTQA+ community. Acosta emphasized Pag-IBIG Fund’s commitment to inclusivity.

“Our Lingkod Pag-IBIG mantra, ‘Tapat na Serbisyo, Mula sa Puso,’ does not discriminate against anyone. We serve all without bias. Our services and programs are for every Filipino worker, regardless of gender or socio-economic status. We aim to provide an inclusive Pag-IBIG that everyone can feel,” she said.

The “Lab for All” caravan, supported by various government agencies, aims to extend medical and social security benefits to communities across the country. Acosta reiterated Pag-IBIG Fund’s dedication to this cause, aligning with the broader goal of making essential services accessible to all Filipinos.