Stalwarts sweeps Batang PBA elims

Semifinal-bound PBA Stalwarts completed a sweep of its assignments by routing Rain or Shine, 57-44, at the end of the 2024 Batang PBA 11-under elimination round on Wednesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Martheus Oriel scored 10 points while Ivan Ace de Leon and Neil Jared Pose had eight and seven points, respectively, as the Stalwarts won all their four games in Group A.

The Stalwarts, who also toppled Meralco, NorthPort and NLEX, will face the PBA Greats (Group B second placer) in the knockout semis on Thursday.

Group B topnotcher TNT, which also completed a sweep, takes on Group A No. 2 seed NLEX in the other pairing.

In the other 11-Under game Wednesday, Northport escaped Meralco, 52-47, for a graceful exit.

Juan Matteo Puno and Joachim Almeda fired nine and eight points, respectively, while Antonio Aceveda and Robin Carl Marquez had six each for the Batang Pier, who closed the tourney at 1-3 record in Group A.

Meralco also finished with the same record en route to elimination.

Meanwhile, Converge handed Ginebra its first defeat in the lone 9-under tourney, 47-42.

Drake Nonato topbilled with 20 points for Converge that snatched the lead at 2-0 while Ginebra slid to 2-1. Other teams in the younger division are Magnolia (1-1) and Blackwater (0-2).