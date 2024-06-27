Safari trail

Menswear fashion is jet-setting to chic exotic destinations with contemporary pieces for today’s lifestyle. Whether braving and beating the heat of the Sahara desert storms to witnessing the cinematic wildlife of the Serengeti, classic safari chic has evolved into a variety of looks to choose from.

Modern times has embraced the concept of styling, more so the art of putting things together to create something new but your own. In this era where freedom is no longer an expression but a way of life, the code of dressing isn’t singular but a practical approach into a more evolved, nonlimiting and progressive take on fashion individuality. One style can create several referenced looks and yet maintain its essence. Now that travel is made easy, this new direction to everyday wear is perfect for the life in style.

NEWNOWNEXT presents this refreshing and relevant take on ready-to-wear. Spotlighting the classic safari style, we have created three looks to move this kind of fashion forward. Striking your basic wardrobe attention are safari-sporty, hardcore safari and safari preppy. Breaking stereotypes, this look of unseasonal layering is a style steal for everyone.

Safari chic is never complete without the statement jacket which, in modern times, can be a top or blazer. More often than not, the look uses neutral and earth tones, but now can be mixed with pastels, brights and even military hues. To complete the look, comfy footwear is key with steppers such as sneakers. Safari, today, is for everyone.

All items are available at the SM Store.