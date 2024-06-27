Dear Editor,

The Philippines faces a sobering reality — its human capital development is lagging behind regional peers, jeopardizing its future economic prosperity.

This comes as a recent World Bank report exposed a critical gap in investments, particularly in children’s early years. This underinvestment limits the potential of the Filipino youth, hindering their ability to contribute fully to the nation’s growth.

The report paints a concerning picture — the Philippines’ Human Capital Index (HCI) score of 0.52 signifies that a child born today can only achieve 52 percent of their potential productivity by adulthood. It stands in stark contrast to regional averages and the scores of neighboring countries like Vietnam with 0.69 and Thailand with 0.61.

While the Philippines boasts a high expected years of schooling score, it falls short in crucial areas like early childhood nutrition and development. Stunted growth in children below five and lower survival rates compared to their regional peers highlight this neglect.

The urgency for action is clear. As World Bank country director Ndiamé Diop stressed, investing in human capital is not just crucial, it’s the key to unlocking the Philippines’ potential as a high-income economy.

Fortunately, the government acknowledges this need and has implemented initiatives like the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps). However, as National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Balisacan rightly pointed out, these programs often focus on older children, leaving a critical gap in the first five years of life.

Early childhood development sets the foundation for future learning and well-being. Missing this crucial window can have lasting consequences, limiting a child’s potential throughout their life.

To truly capitalize on the Filipino spirit and drive the nation’s progress, the Philippines needs a comprehensive approach. Investment in early childhood programs like nutrition support, quality pre-school education, and parental education are essential.

This requires a “whole of government” approach, as Balisacan emphasizes. Expanding existing programs like 4Ps to cover the critical early years and developing new initiatives specifically focused on this age group are crucial steps.

The Philippines stands at a crossroads. By prioritizing investments in early childhood development, the nation can unlock the full potential of its people and secure a brighter future.

This is not just about economic growth, it’s about empowering Filipinos to reach their full potential and contribute to a thriving society.

The time to act is now.

Angel Manato

enjel64@yahoo.com