QCPD ops yield P115K shabu

Personnel from the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) arrested a suspected drug dealer in a buy-bust operation conducted Wednesday night in Batasan Hills.

Police Station 6 commander Lieutenant Colonel Roldante Sarmiento identified the suspect as Ramil Garcia of Barangay Payatas, who was collared by authorities during the sting operation conducted in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-National Capital Region at Barangay Batasan Hills.

An undercover officer purchased P300 worth of shabu from Garcia. Upon pre-arranged signal, authorities apprehended the suspect.

Confiscated from Garcia were approximately 17 grams of shabu with a street value of P115,600, a mobile phone, a black coin purse, and the buy-bust money.

Garcia now faces charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.