Political clash on the horizon

The political landscape in the Philippines is once again poised for significant shifts, with the acquittal of former senator Leila de Lima, the Duterte trio’s intention to run for the Senate, Sara Duterte’s resignation from the Cabinet, and talk of a possible coalition between two political parties against a common adversary.

These developments are stirring the political cauldron and hinting at a potential showdown between two of the country’s most influential political families: the Marcoses and the Dutertes.

De Lima’s acquittal marked a significant moment in Philippine politics. A staunch critic of former president Rodrigo Duterte, De Lima has been a symbol of the opposition to his administration’s controversial war on drugs. Her imprisonment on what many viewed as politically motivated charges was seen as an attempt to silence dissent. Her acquittal has not only restored her political standing but also emboldened the opposition. De Lima’s release could rejuvenate the liberal bloc and human rights advocates, potentially shifting the public discourse back to the issues of justice, human rights, and democratic principles.

The announcement that the Duterte trio — Rodrigo, Paulo and Sebastian — plans to run for the Senate indicates a strategic move to maintain and expand the family’s political influence. Former president Duterte remains a polarizing figure with a substantial base of support. His sons, Paulo and Sebastian, are already entrenched in local politics, with Paulo serving as a congressman and Sebastian as the mayor of Davao City. Their bid for the Senate represents an effort to cement their political legacy on a national level, potentially countering the influence of rival political families.

Sara Duterte’s resignation from the Cabinet, where she served as Secretary of Education, has fueled speculation about her political future. As one of the most prominent figures in the Duterte political dynasty, her move could signal a strategic repositioning. Speculations abound that Sara might be distancing herself from the current administration to prepare for a larger political role, perhaps eyeing the presidency or a key leadership position in the Senate. Her departure also raises questions about her relationship with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and the Marcos camp, suggesting a potential fracture in what was perceived to be a united front.

Rumors of a possible coalition between the Liberal Party, to which De Lima belongs, and that of the President’s has also fueled speculation of a looming showdown against the Dutertes. Add to this speculations that Mar Roxas, a seasoned politician and former Liberal Party presidential candidate, might be tapped for a return stint as head of the Department of Trade and Industry adds another layer of intrigue.

Roxas’ potential return to the Cabinet could be seen as an attempt by the Marcos administration to bring experienced and technocratic leadership to a crucial economic portfolio. However, it also signals the re-emergence of political figures from previous administrations, which could recalibrate the balance of power and influence within the government.

These developments collectively set the stage for a potential showdown between the Marcos and Duterte political dynasties in the next elections. The Marcoses, currently holding the presidency, are keen on consolidating their power and securing their position for the foreseeable future. The Dutertes, with their stronghold in Mindanao and significant national following, are equally poised to assert their influence. The acquittal of De Lima and the possible re-entry of figures like Roxas could galvanize the opposition, adding complexity to the political dynamics.

The Marcos-Duterte alliance, which played a crucial role in the 2022 elections, appears to be under strain. The Dutertes’ move to the Senate and Sara’s resignation could indicate a bid to establish a separate power base, potentially challenging Marcos’s policies and leadership. If this rivalry intensifies, it could lead to a realignment of political forces and alliances, with various factions vying for dominance.

But wait. Where does this leave Imee Marcos, Bongbong’s elder sister who has time and again expressed her loyalty to the Dutertes?

Let’s wait and see.