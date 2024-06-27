Perpetual spikers start Season 100 buildup

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta is set to start rebuilding its volleyball teams for Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Lady Altas head coach Sandy Rieta said they will be conducting an open tryout on Friday and Saturday at their Las Piñas campus to scout players who can help them clinch the women’s volleyball title in Season 100 that will open in August.

Rieta said the tryouts will be opened for newly-graduated Senior High and transferees to while they are encouraging the incoming Grades 7 to 12 students to try their luck with the Junior Girls Altas.

“If you know you have talent and skills, try to try out with the Lady Altas,” Rieta, whose Lady Altas missed a Final Four appearance in Season 99.

Rieta has a huge void to fill as four Lady Altas in Season 98 Most Valuable Player (MVP) Mary Rhose Dapol, Razel Aldrea, Krisha Cordero and Charmaine Ocado have already exhausted their playing years.

With that, holdovers Jhasmine Sapin, Daizerlyn Uy, Winnie Bedana, Shaila Omipon, Fianne Arrola, CJ Almeniana, Camille Bustamante, Marian Andal, Charisse Enrico, and Joanna Denise Lozano are expected to step up to lead the Lady Altas back to the title.

On the same note, four key players in Finals MVP Jemalyn Menor, team captain Francheska Delgado, Genna Cris Jimenez, and Aizel Reyes are set to leave the reigning champion Junior Girls Altas.

Set to stay for Junior Girls Altas coach Jason Sapin are Isabel Baser, Sherrie Rose Acosta, Ashlee Buenaventura, Jemma Pingol, Jamine Monte, Janie Espiritu, Mara Javier, Coelle David, Jamaica San Juan and Ramielle Panganiban.

Tryouts are set at 12 p.m. for the Lady Altas and 4 p.m. for the Junior Girls Altas.