Photos

PBBM aims to generate 3-M jobs by 2028

LOOK: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads the 2024 National Employment Summit "Trabaho Para Sa Bayan: Maunlad na Negosyo at Dekalidad na Trabaho Daan sa Bagong Pilipinas" at The Manila Hotel on Thursday, 27 June 2024. Joining the president are DTI Secretary Alfredo Pascual, NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, DOLE Secretary Bienvinindo Laguesma, and Rizal 4th District Representative Juan Fidel Felipe Nograles. The 'Trabaho Para sa Bayan' is a 10-year national employment masterplan with the convergence of government agencies and labor agencies. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. aims to create three million jobs in the Philippines by 2028. The recent Labor Force Survey showed improvements in employment rates, with a decrease in unemployment from 4.5% to 4.0%, though underemployment increased. Marcos emphasized the importance of creating quality jobs that ensure workers' welfare, competitiveness, and security across all labor sectors. | via YUMMIE DINGDING