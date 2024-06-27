P20-M smuggled cigarettes intercepted

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Seven boat crew members were arrested when police authorities on seaborne patrol intercepted their watercraft at the western coastal sea lanes of this city coming from Sulu and bound for Sultan Naga Dimaporo in Lanao del Norte loaded with 346 master cases of smuggled cigarettes worth P20 million.

Police Regional Office for Zamboanga Peninsula (PRO-9) director P/Brig. Gen Bowenn Joey M. Masauding yesterday reported that patrolling members of the 2nd Zamboanga City Mobile Force Company (ZCMFC) intercepted the watercraft at the coastal waters of Barangay Sinunuc in this city at about 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Masauding said the patrolling members of the ZCMFC and Zamboanga City Police Station (ZCPS-4) immediately approached the “Fortune Sandra” Jungkong type of watercraft and conducted an inspection.

During their inspection, the policemen noticed a bulk of smuggled cigarettes and upon verification, the crew members failed to show their transport documents.

Initial investigation showed 52 master cases of Delta (Red), three master cases of New Far (White), 102 master cases of Fort (Green), 49 master cases of New Berlin (Red), 41 master cases of New Far (Red), and 99 master cases of Green Hill, for a total of 346 master cases with an estimated market value of P19.825 million.

The policemen immediately placed the crew members under their custody and seized the smuggled cigarettes.

Masauding identified the crew members as Amman Esa Nawapil, of Lugus, Sulu; Paser Paradji Astapan, of Indanan, Sulu; Ariel Jainuddil Usman, of Walled City, Jolo, Sulu; Usman Mijan Nawadil of Lugus, Sulu; Ismael Jainuddil Usman, of Lugus Sulu: Muksin Hainal Jaafar of Zone 3 Tulay, Jolo, Sulu and Jesan Sappayani Astapan of Talusan Zamboanga Sibugay.

During an investigation, the crew members revealed to policemen that they came from Sulu and bound for Sultan Naga Dimaporo in Lanao del Norte.