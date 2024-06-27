No bicycles on CdO’s Rio de Oro Blvd

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The city government imposed on Wednesday a bicycle and cycling ban along the Rio de Oro Boulevard following several incidents where cycles used the roadway as a race track, resulting in several accidents.

Lawyer Jose Edgardo Uy, chairman of the Boulevard management in a statement said the ban which took effect immediately was an offshoot of accidents involving pedestrians, including the elderly joggers and promenaders strolling in the area.

“Bicycle and cycling are now prohibited along Rio de Oro Boulevard, security guard and personnels from the Road and Traffic Administration (RTA) and barangay tanods will assist in their respective areas to ensure full implementation of the ban” Uy said.

The 2.5 kilometer road along the Cagayan River which was originally built as a river protection project to ensure the protection of the residents living along the river has become a major tourist destination in the city.

The two-lane boulevard which was opened in August last year, was funded by the Japanese International Cooperation as part of the Cagayan de Oro flood management project.

The city government has declared Rio De Oro Boulevard as one of the new tourist destinations in the city.