Navotas launches ‘Kasalang Bayan’

The local government of Navotas City last Monday kicked off the “Kasalang Bayan” where at least 39 couples were wed in a celebration of love and commitment as part of the 17th Navotas Cityhood Anniversary festivities.

Among those exchanging vows were Cirilo Arsenio Jr. and Anabel Alcantara, who had been partners for 27 years.

Navotas Mayor John Rey Tiangco officiated the ceremony and spoke about the importance of marriage in building strong families and communities.

“While some of you have been together for many years, and some may already have children, remember and take to heart the value of marriage,” Tiangco said.

“Marriage strengthens your relationship, binds your union, and allows you to overcome challenges you may face together,” he added.

Tiangco also pledged the city government’s support to the newlyweds, noting that city programs aim to improve the lives of Navoteño families. He also encouraged the couples to play a role in shaping the city’s future.