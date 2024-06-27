Nadia Montenegro reveals 18-year-old secret

Finally, Nadia Montenegro has mustered the guts and gumption to reveal her secret long kept at bay.
In an exclusive interview with Julius Babao on his YouTube channel, Montenegro admitted what had long been talked about in muted conversations — that her daughter Sophia is not by her late partner Macario “Boy” Asistio Jr.
Sophia is said to be the daughter of Baron Geisler.
“Yung mga nangyari sa buhay ko in the past, siguro umabot sa 17, 18 years na naitago ko. Hindi ko ito itinago sa mga taong dapat nakakaalam. Hindi ko rin ito itinago sa mga mahal ko sa buhay. Hindi ko itinago sa anak ko. Hindi ko itinago kay Boy. Hindi ko itinago sa mga kapatid ko (Everything that happened in the past, maybe reached 17, 18 years that I kept it. I did not keep it from those who needed to know it. I didn’t keep it from my loved ones. I did not keep it from my daughter. I didn’t keep it from Boy. I didn’t keep it from my siblings),” she said when queried by Babao if she has a child sired by Asistio.
Montenegro is baffled as to why “all these years it was so difficult for people to understand.”
“’Bakit okay sila? Bakit nagtagal sila ni Boy? Bakit sila okay ng mga anak niya kung may ganito?’ Common sense, guys. Sa tingin ninyo, hindi ko inayos ito? Tingin ninyo, hindi ko pinlano ito? Tingin ninyo, hindi ko pinroblema ito? Buhay ko ito, buhay ng anak ko, pangalan ng asawa ko, pangalan ng anak ko (Why are they okay? Why did she and Boy last? Why is she okay with her children if they have things like these?’ Common sense, guys. You think I did not fix this? You think I did not plan this? You think I didn’t think of it as a problem? It’s my life, my child’s life, my husband’s name, my child’s name),” she said.
“I don’t think I owe anyone an explanation kung anuman ang ginawa ko sa buhay ko. Napatawad ako ng Panginoon. Namayapa si Boy na okay kami. Maayos kami ng mga anak ko (I don’t think I owe anyone an explanation about what I did in my life. God has forgiven me. Boy left when we were okay. My children and I were good),” she added.
Nadia said her daughter Sophia met her real father once but she’s not keen on building a relationship with him.
“As of now, hindi kasi isang beses pa lang sila nagkita, biglang in-announce na kaagad. So, nasaan ang intention mo na magkaroon ng relationship (As of now, no, because they just met once, then it was already announced. So, where is the intention to have a relationship)?” Montenegro shared.
Kyline Alcantara and Kobe Paras spotted on a date
Kyline Alcantara and basketball star Kobe Paras, it seems, are no longer hiding their budding romance.
The two were captured in a video while holding hands as they proceeded to a parking lot after a date in BGC.
A week prior, Alcantara confirmed she had a date with Paras after posting photos on her Instagram story.
Fans seem to love the budding romance between Kyline and Kobe.
“Galing mo jan Kyline, best decision, Dapat mas best ‘yung ipapalit.”
“happy for them.”
“Wow Enjoy lang Kyline. We are Happy for you!”
Kulot praised for acting in ‘Showing Bulilit’ segment
Young as she is, Kulot had everyone admiring her acting mettle when she reprised a scene in the KathNiel movie The Hows of Us.
In her scene with Jaze, the audience were in awe as Kulot delivered a praise- worthy performance.
These are some of the comments we saw in a Facebook page:
“Noon pa man, kita ko nang may future sa showbiz si Kulot. Keep it up! (Even then, I saw that Kulot has a future in showbiz).”
“Ang galing! to think na hindi lang yun ang kailangan nilang i-memorize na scene ah. Bravo kids (It’s great. To think that it was not what they just need to memorize in the scene).”
“Alagaan si Kulot. Hahakot ng awards ‘yan (Take care of Kulot. She will amass awards)!”