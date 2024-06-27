Nadia Montenegro reveals 18-year-old secret

Sophia is said to be the daughter of Baron Geisler.

“Yung mga nangyari sa buhay ko in the past, siguro umabot sa 17, 18 years na naitago ko. Hindi ko ito itinago sa mga taong dapat nakakaalam. Hindi ko rin ito itinago sa mga mahal ko sa buhay. Hindi ko itinago sa anak ko. Hindi ko itinago kay Boy. Hindi ko itinago sa mga kapatid ko (Everything that happened in the past, maybe reached 17, 18 years that I kept it. I did not keep it from those who needed to know it. I didn’t keep it from my loved ones. I did not keep it from my daughter. I didn’t keep it from Boy. I didn’t keep it from my siblings),” she said when queried by Babao if she has a child sired by Asistio.

Montenegro is baffled as to why “all these years it was so difficult for people to understand.”

“’Bakit okay sila? Bakit nagtagal sila ni Boy? Bakit sila okay ng mga anak niya kung may ganito?’ Common sense, guys. Sa tingin ninyo, hindi ko inayos ito? Tingin ninyo, hindi ko pinlano ito? Tingin ninyo, hindi ko pinroblema ito? Buhay ko ito, buhay ng anak ko, pangalan ng asawa ko, pangalan ng anak ko (Why are they okay? Why did she and Boy last? Why is she okay with her children if they have things like these?’ Common sense, guys. You think I did not fix this? You think I did not plan this? You think I didn’t think of it as a problem? It’s my life, my child’s life, my husband’s name, my child’s name),” she said.

“I don’t think I owe anyone an explanation kung anuman ang ginawa ko sa buhay ko. Napatawad ako ng Panginoon. Namayapa si Boy na okay kami. Maayos kami ng mga anak ko (I don’t think I owe anyone an explanation about what I did in my life. God has forgiven me. Boy left when we were okay. My children and I were good),” she added.