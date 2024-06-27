MSMEs get TikTok expertise in selling their products

More than 300 micro, small, and medium enterprise owners received the aid of experts from TikTok Shop Philippines to equip these business owners to use the social media platform to sell their products to cope with the boom of digitization.

Last 24 to 25 June, 380 MSMEs attended both onsite and online the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), through its MSME Development Group, the “Camp Asenso” learning session, in partnership with TikTok Shop Philippines.

The DTI said the overwhelming response underscores the MSMEs’ eagerness and readiness to embrace digital innovation and expand their reach.

The two-day program equipped MSMEs with practical knowledge and skills to leverage TikTok Shop for business growth in the thriving digital marketplace.

During the session, experts from TikTok Shop shared valuable insights on maximizing the platform’s features, along with a mock live selling session demonstrating effective marketing and product selling techniques.

As part of “Camp Asenso,” participants received comprehensive seller kits from TikTok to kickstart their live selling journeys.

The kits included essential tools such as mini tripods, mini light-emitting diode lights, portable microphones, microphone clips, learning modules, notebooks, pens, and stickers. Equipped with these resources, MSME participants can produce high-quality content, connect with a wider audience, and unlock their e-commerce potential.

DTI-MSME Development Group Undersecretary Cris Roque emphasized the learning session’s significance in empowering MSMEs for sustainable growth.

“Let’s seize the opportunity to learn, connect, and grow together. With the strengths of TikTok and the unwavering support of the DTI, we can propel our businesses to new heights,” she stated, encouraging participants to fully engage in the learning opportunities presented by ‘Camp Asenso’.

Heeding the call of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for a "Bagong Pilipinas," the DTI said the initiative is part of its goal to elevate enterprises and entrepreneurs, through various initiatives, including upskilling programs, digitization efforts, and industry development projects aimed at increasing competitiveness and fostering business growth.