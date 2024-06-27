MR.DIY unveils year’s campaign

Home improvement retailer, MR.DIY Philippines has recently unveiled its new campaign, “For big and small familyhan needs, meron DIYan!” encapsulating the brand’s mission to cater to all family needs, both big and small, reinforcing MR.DIY as the go-to destination for home improvement.

“This year’s campaign reaffirms MR.DIY’s dedication to being your trusted partner for all home improvement needs,” MR.DIY Philippines’ CEO, Roselle Andaya said during the campaign’s launch at One Ayala Mall in Makati City.

The launch was graced by YouTube sensation “Team Kramer,” namely Chesca Garcia Kramer, Doug Kramer, and their children Kendra, Scarlett and Gavin.

Andaya said the event marked the beginning of a new chapter for the brand, emphasizing its core value propositions: “Always Low Prices,” extensive product assortment, and convenient shopping across numerous store locations.

Deal signing

A significant moment in the event was the ceremonial “big and small” contract signing with MR.DIY’s Brand Ambassador, Team Kramer.

“We are renewing our contract with MR.DIY because our collaboration has been fulfilling and successful. MR.DIY’s commitment to quality and affordability aligns with our family values. We’ve seen how their products have enhanced our home and everyday life. The positive feedback from our followers has been overwhelming and we’re excited to continue this journey with our MR.DIY family,” Kramer said.