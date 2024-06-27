Milan Stock Exchange workers hold historic strike

Trade unions at Milan's Stock Exchange held a historic two-hour strike over pay and working conditions Thursday, the first-ever walkout since the Borsa Italiana opened in 1808.

The unions, who represent 800 workers, have accused the exchange's owner Paris-based Euronext -- Europe's biggest stock exchange group -- of "constant, systematic and overall disinvestment from Italy".

The two-hour strike, which began at 3:30 pm (1330 GMT), was not affecting trading activity, a Euronext spokesperson told AFP.

The FABI, First Cisl and CGIL unions have denounced an increased workload and are seeking salary raises.

They have also called for a work-to-rule -- an overtime strike -- until July 14.

"The use of overtime, working on Saturdays, public holidays and even at night has now become systematic and structural," they said in a joint statement.

The unions are also concerned by "plans to relocate" many activities to other countries and condemned "the progressive loss of management and strategic autonomy" of the Milan exchange.

The Borsa hosts dozens of companies with a market capitalisation of 835 billion euros as of May 31, according to Italian market watchdog Consob.

"Maintaining an open dialogue remains a priority", Euronext said in a statement sent to AFP Thursday.

It was "committed to promoting Italy's extremely significant contribution to Euronext, as demonstrated by the considerable investments made and which have notably enabled the creation of 100 new jobs in Italy".

Business Minister Adolfo Urso has summoned both parties for talks on July 3.

As well as Milan, Euronext manages the Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon, Dublin and Oslo stock exchanges.