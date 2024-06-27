Mati City wins 2024 Walang Gutom Award

DAVAO CITY — The City of Mati from Davao Oriental was selected as one of the 10 local government units (LGUs) nationwide to win the first-ever Walang Gutom Awards from the national government.

Mayor Michelle Nakpil Rabat personally received the award at Malacañang last Wednesday, 26 June.

From over a hundred entries submitted for the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) inaugural Walang Gutom Awards, 17 LGUs were chosen as national finalists.

“On behalf of the City of Mati LGU, I am deeply honored and grateful to receive the Walang Gutom Award from Galing Pook and the DSWD. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in addressing poverty and malnutrition in our community,” Rabat said.

Mati LGU’s entry, the Maternal, Mental, Nutrition Recovery (MMNR) Family Care-avan, was launched in 2022 and is still being implemented in the 26 barangays of Mati City.

The MMNR Care-avan aims to provide comprehensive government services to residents in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas.

This includes feeding programs for children and the distribution of nutritious food or crops for household cultivation to ensure an adequate food supply.

Rabat added that the MMNR Family Care-avan initiative has been pivotal in reaching out to the most isolated and disadvantaged residents in the city, providing them with essential services and support.

“This award inspires us to continue our efforts and strive even harder to ensure that no one in Mati goes hungry. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the national government for acknowledging our initiatives and providing this platform to highlight our work. This award is not just a recognition of our past efforts, but a motivation to sustain and expand our programs,” she added.

Rabat also vowed to remain committed to their mission and will continue to bring vital services to their remote barangays, ensuring that every citizen of Mati has access to nutritious food and essential support.