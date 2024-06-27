Marcos to Antiqueños: Learn how to value gov't assistance

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told the Antiqueños on Thursday to value the government assistance they received as his administration will help Antique improve its infrastructure.

In his speech during the distribution of presidential assistance in Antique, Marcos assured the locals that the government would always be prepared to help them.

"In this journey we are undertaking, I hope that you will join us and your local government to further develop your economy and bring long-term prosperity to Antique," Marcos said.

"Trust that we will do our best to reach our remote and distant communities in every corner of the country, so that no one is left behind and we will journey together towards a New Philippines, towards a New Philippines," Marcos added.

Hence, Marcos vowed to improve the Antique Airport soon to cater to the needs of more travelers and bigger aircraft in the province.

"Next month, we will begin expanding the runway, installing check-in counters, and other equipment for the passenger terminal building," Marcos said.

In addition, he lauded the building and opening of the Paliwan Bridge, which would connect Laua-an and Bugasong.

Marcos added the P9 billion Panay East-West Lateral Road is now 80 percent complete.

During the event, the President oversaw the ceremonial P10,000 each distribution to 10 recipients from Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, Capiz, and Aklan.

Marcos also granted over P50 million in aid to the provincial government of Antique; P50 million to the provincial government of Aklan; P50 million to the provincial government of Capiz; P50 million to the provincial government of Iloilo; and P28.41 million to the provincial government of Guimaras.

The Chief Executive also oversaw the transfer of farm machinery and equipment, including floating tillers, seed nuts, power sprayers, multi cultivators, bags of seeds, bio-fertilizers, and fiber-reinforced plastic boats, to farmers and fisherfolk.