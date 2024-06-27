Marcos: Phl 'must do more' than protests

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Thursday that the Philippines needs to do more than just diplomatic protests against China as he viewed Beijing's latest actions against Manila's sailors in Ayungin Shoal as "a deliberate action to stop our people" from conducting regular resupply mission.

In a media interview with Palace reporters, Marcos said the Philippines already lodged "a hundred" protests against Beijing’s actions even before a Philippine sailor lost his thumb in an incident in Ayungin Shoal last 17 June.

The Philippines, through the Department of Foreign Affairs, sent another note verbale to China after the China Coast Guard repeatedly rammed Philippine Navy rubber boats to stop them from delivering food supplies, firearms, and other necessities to BRP Sierra Madre.

"We have already made a similar number of demarche, so we have to do more than just that," Marcos said.

"When we call the ambassador, we tell them our position, that we don't like what happened, and that's it. But we have to do more than that, so we are doing just that," Marcos added.