Marcos: New DepEd chief to be named this week

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Thursday that he will announce a new Department of Education Secretary after Vice President Sara Duterte resigned from her Cabinet post last 19 June.

In an interview with Palace reporters at The Manila Hotel, Marcos said there is an urgency to fill the position and ensure seamless operations within the department.

"We cannot just leave it like that without a secretary. That's why I'm hurrying everything. We need to determine the next steps promptly," Marcos said.

"We need to assess what the DepEd requires at this stage. Do we need an educator, an administrator, or an accountant?" Marcos added, underscoring the ongoing deliberations to identify the most suitable candidate for the role.

The President said Duterte didn't give a reason for resigning as DepEd secretary and co-vice chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict. This is thought to be the last political fight between the Marcos and Duterte families before the 2025 midterm elections.

During her news conference the day she resigned from her post, Duterte also didn't say why she was leaving Marcos' Cabinet. Instead, she just said that she wasn't leaving out of "weakness" but "concern" for teachers and students.