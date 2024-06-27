Marcos: De Lima's acquittal proves no need for ICC intervention

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the dismissal of the third and final drug case against former Senator Leila de Lima shows that the country's judicial system does not need the International Criminal Court's (ICC) intervention.

The Chief Executive made the remarks in a media interview on Thursday after the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 206 acquitted De Lima in the final drug-related case filed against her in 2017 during the Duterte administration.

When asked about the potential impact of De Lima's acquittal on the ICC's pending investigation into the Philippines due to the war on illegal drugs, Marcos said the latest development served as proof of the country's functional legal system.

"This is something we should show the ICC. Look, our judiciary is working properly, all our investigative services are working properly, and here it is, and former Senator De Lima has been acquitted," Marcos said.

"What further comment can there be? She went through the judicial process, and she was acquitted," Marcos added.