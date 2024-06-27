Manila cancer center gets Speaker’s backing

The local government of Manila on Thursday has lauded the efforts of House Speaker Martin Romualdez after the House leader acted swiftly on his promise to provide funding to the construction of the Governor Benjamin Romualdez Cancer Center in Manila.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna stressed that the House Speaker is a true gentleman that has heart for the poor and even expressed gratitude for floating the idea of having President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. grace the inauguration of the planned cancer center.

The mayor also said that she was impressed at how Romualdez acted swiftly on a promise he made just a couple of days before they met again at the groundbreaking ceremony of the said specialty center which will rise in the premises of the city government’s flagship hospital, the Ospital ng Maynila.