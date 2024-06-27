Las Piñas inaugurates new city college building

No less than Las Piñas City Mayor Imelda Aguilar on Thursday led the unveiling of a new four-story building at the Dr. Filemon C. Aguilar Memorial College of Las Piñas (DFCAM-LP).

The mayor, joined by Vice Mayor April Aguilar, government officials, college administrators, and faculty members, inaugurated the building which boasts 12 new classrooms for the DFCAM-LP main campus in Barangay Talon Tres.

A teacher by profession, Aguilar highlighted how the new building — funded by the city government — will directly address the growing number of students enrolled at the college.

She also cited the college’s strong academic record, particularly in producing topnotchers in the Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination (CPLE) under the administration of her late husband, Mayor Vergel Aguilar.