It’s all about boys’ love on Pride month

This series is based on a novel that features Thailand’s hottest and sexiest BL actors. Inn Sarin Ronnakiat, star of the popular Thai BL series The Miracle of Teddy Bear, makes his first BL show with GMMTV playing the title role of Dr. Wandee. Sapol Assawamunkong, who portrays the fighter Yo Yak, has starred in the Thai adaptations of the K-dramas Beauty Newbie and Start-Up.

My Love Mix-Up!, meanwhile, takes viewers to the fun world of high school where we meet the timid and shy Atom, his charming seatmate Matmi, and the cute and confident Kongthap. Atom likes Matmi but she likes Kongthap. Atom accidentally drops Matmi’s eraser with Kongthap’s name written on it and then Konthap assumes that Atom likes him.

Gemini Norawit Titicharoenrak and Fourth Nattawat Jirochtikul play Atom and Kongthap, respectively. The two comprise the Geminifourth BL tandem that has developed a following in Asia.

In an interview with Rabenda Magazine’s YouTube channel, the hot BL duo talked about their fame which began with their team-up in GMMTV’s My School President. In their native language Gemini and Fourth spoke about the joy of sharing their talents and being able to connect to the audience.

Gemini said, “Alright, okay. I feel happy. And excited. I’m so glad to see fans supporting us. Not only Thai fans but also international fans.”

Fourth declared, “I feel very fortunate... make myself more reputations and opportunities to do the things I wanna do... This is what I’ve always dreamed of.”

Both Gemini and Fourth are also singers and their concerts are sold-out events in their home country.

In an interview with an online magazine Gemini thanked the fans for their continued support. He said, “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude. Even though I might not know each of you personally, I feel your love and support, and I love you right back!...”

With the partnership between Viu and GMMTV, viewers can expect more GMMTV shows to be unveiled on Viu Philippines in the coming weeks.

