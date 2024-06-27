NEWS

Hontiveros: Guo's fingerprint matched with Guo Hua Ping

(FILES) Sen. Risa Hontiveros questioned the identity of suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, revealing an NBI document about a certain Alice Leal Guo with the same birthdate and birthplace. She questioned whether it was a coincidence or a case of stolen identity. Guo, citing health issues, did not attend the hearing on her alleged links to POGOs.
The National Bureau of Investigation confirmed that the fingerprint of suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo matched with the Chinese passport holder Guo Hua Ping, according to Senator Risa Hontiveros.

“Indeed, the NBI has confirmed that the fingerprints of Mayor Alice Guo and Guo Hua Ping match. Ibig sabihin, they are the fingerprints of one & the same person,” Hontiveros said in a statement.

“This confirms what I have suspected all along. Pekeng Pilipino si "Mayor Alice" — or should I say, Guo Hua Ping. She is a Chinese national masquerading as Filipino citizen to facilitate crimes being committed by POGO,” she added.

