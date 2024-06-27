HIV breaching 250K cases

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) cases in the Philippines are expected to rise to 250,000 in 2024, according to health reform advocate Dr. Tony Leachon, who sounded the alarm on the growing menace.

“It is still projected to increase by 400,000 by 2030,” Leachon said in an interview on DAILY TRIBUNE’s digital show Usapang OFW, citing the underreporting of HIV cases due to many factors.

He cited the “stigma” as among the reasons for the under-reporting of HIV and full-blown AIDS cases in the Philippines. He said he would not be surprised at estimates that the Philippines has overtaken Thailand insofar as HIV cases are concerned.

“I am not surprised that it may be underestimated in the Philippines considering that our cases here are difficult to document because of the stigma,” he said in Filipino.

Leachon lauded Thailand, which has the highest estimated adult HIV prevalence in Southeast Asia, for the steps it has undertaken in addressing the HIV problem.

He noted that Thailand’s health ministry has been promoting safe sex with the use of condoms and HIV testing, as well as the administration of retroviral drugs.

The Philippines, on the other hand, lags behind when it comes to addressing HIV and AIDS, as even the implementation of the Universal Healthcare Law and sex education have met with challenges.

In the Philippines, Leachon said, much still needed to be done, such as the implementation of the Universal Healthcare Law and sex education.

“Number one is information dissemination; it is not widespread. Preventive health education should be inserted in the health curriculum of the Department of Education and the CHEd (Commission on Higher Education),” he added.

“Because health is not a priority for us. If it were a priority, after the Universal Healthcare [Law] was signed, we have not yet implemented it while there is already a law here.”

The DoH earlier said HIV cases are rising among the 15 to 24 age bracket but the majority are still in the 25 to 34 group.