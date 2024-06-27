Gorayeb, Capital1 pick still a mystery

Capital1 already has a name in mind for its first-round pick in the coming Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Rookie Draft next month.

But decorated head coach Roger Gorayeb would like to reserve his pick come draft time.

What he will be spending on in the next few days leading up to the historic Draft on 8 July at Novotel in Cubao, Quezon City is contemplating on the Solar Spikers’ second and succeeding picks.

“What we’re looking for now is our pick in the second round. Do we need a middle or a libero? Those are the positions that we still lack,” Gorayeb said.

The former national team mentor was present during the two-day Draft Combine held at the Gameville Ballpark in Mandaluyong to scout for potential pieces to bolster Capital1 for the coming Reinforced Conference firing off on 16 July.

“For me, it’s important to get a reliable middle. We need a threat in the middle to open up our open hitters. If we don’t have a threat in the middle and throw our sets to our openers we’ll give the defense an easy time setting up their block,” Gorayeb said.

Selecting second overall, Capital1 is expected to land projected No. 2 pick De La Salle University product Leila Cruz with favored top overall pick middle blocker Thea Gagate locked by rebuilding Zus Coffee, which was drawn in the Draft lottery to select first among the list of 49 aspirants.

“The one we’ll get will surely give us a huge boost. But I will train her and make her work under my system. But I already have a name in mind,” Gorayeb said but declined to give any hint about his pick.

With Gagate expected to join the Thunderbelles, Gorayeb will have look for the next best frontliner among the other 13 middles who signed up for the Draft.

Gorayeb could tap a familiar defensive specialist in his former San Sebastian College player Jewelle Bermillo for the libero spot. That is if she remains available in Capital1’s turn to select in the deeper rounds.

Hoping for a better showing after a 1-10 win-loss record in their maiden campaign in the All-Filipino Conference, the Solar Spikers recruited former National Collegiate Athletic Association Most Valuable Player Shola Alvarez, middle Norielle Ipac and Filipino-American setter Iris Tolenada.

“Shola is a big help for us because she’s my former player and she’s comfortable playing under my system,” Gorayeb said.

“Shola will reinforce us offensively and defensively.”

Capital1 also signed young Russian winger Marina Tushova as reinforcement in the mid-season import-laden conference.

“Marina is doing well with the team because most of our players are the same age as her,” Gorayeb said.

“She fits our system.”