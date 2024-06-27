Global gaming venture sets local crypto listing in July

Creta, a multiverse gaming entertainment platform, is listing its token on the local cryptocurrency exchanges to bring its platform closer to Filipino gamers and investors alike.

Creta Partner and Chief Creative Officer Ray Eiichiro Nakazato said on Thursday that the planned listing at Coins.ph is scheduled for 8 July.

“We are launching our services in the Philippines first. The initial community and gamers, all are Filipino gamers and Filipino people. We thought that it's necessary to be listed on a major exchange in the Philippines,” Nakazato said.

“Creta token is a utility token. For all the services we provide within the Creta platform, you're going to have to use a Creta token. We will change the Creta token into Creta game points and you use these Creta game points to purchase stuff. Once you make an NFT (non-fungible token) out of your game or your NFTs, you can sell as an NFT.”

According to Creta partner Thomas Vu, creator of the global phenomenon League of Legends, the platform was “designed to be ubiquitous.”

“Our team has been thoughtful and strategic about building all the pieces together harmoniously, and I think that connective tissue is really important. I suspect that it's going to catch a lot of people off guard,” Vu said.

“Currently, the team is working on some interesting business models, and the scalability of what we're building is impressive,” he added.

Creta is a pioneering metaverse game platform company headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

It aims to become the central platform for the next era of digital entertainment and interactive media.

CRETA also implements S2E (Share to Earn), which combines user video-sharing platforms with typical P2E (Play to Earn) and C2E (Create to Earn) features.

Coins. ph, with 16 million users, is the most established crypto brand in the Philippines and provides a platform for trading and storing cryptocurrency.

The company is fully regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and holds both Electronic Money Issuer and Virtual Currency licenses.