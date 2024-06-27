Gilas Euro prep going smooth

Gilas Pilipinas arrived in Istanbul on Tuesday to intensify its preparation for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT).

Team manager Richard del Rosario said everything is going smoothly so far.

“Preparations have been smooth in Turkey. The team is still adjusting to the time difference,” del Rosario told Daily Tribune in a short message ahead of their friendly match against Turkey at the BJK Akatlar Arena a little past midnight of Friday (Manila time).

Action is still ongoing at press time.

The past week had been grueling for Gilas.

The Filipinos locked themselves up for four days at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba before facing the Taiwan Mustangs a day before leaving for Europe.

After the Turkish, the Filipinos will face Poland on Sunday before traveling to the Latvian capital to start their hunt for the elusive Olympic berth.

Del Rosario said everybody is still adjusting to the European weather and the time difference.

But they are more concerned about getting themselves better ahead of the OQT.

“Team is still adjusting to the time difference,” he said.

“But we are more concerned about making ourselves better with the games against Turkey and Poland.”