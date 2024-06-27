DILG eyes swift probe on SWAT ‘escort’ practice

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. on Thursday has vowed to immediately conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged unauthorized deployment of a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team at a private event in Pasig City earlier this week.

In a statement, the DILG secretary confirmed receiving reports that a SWAT team, initially reported to be from Batangas, attended a “soft launch” event for a networking company in Pasig.

Photos circulating online showed the officers in uniform, with some carrying firearms.

“I have directed the Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Rommel Marbil to immediately investigate this incident,” Abalos said.

“The DILG will not tolerate the deployment of police personnel for private purposes. They are mandated to ensure peace and order, and that will remain our focus,” he added.

In other developments, Eastern Police District director Brig. Gen. Wilson Asueta clarified that the involved SWAT members were from Pasig City, not Batangas.

“They are currently assigned at the Pasig City Police Station while under investigation. This is standard procedure,” Asueta said.